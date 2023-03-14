Authorties seek public help in halting vehicle burglaries

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities sought public help Tuesday in identifying and locating two suspects responsible for a series of vehicle burglaries throughout San Diego County.

Since October 2021, the two suspects — a man and a woman — have targeted vehicles parked at large events, such as funeral services and youth sporting events, authorities said.

The last reported crime involving the suspects occurred in Santee last month, authorities said.

The suspects break into vehicles and ravage them for valuables, including credit cards. In one case, the suspects purchased more than $8,000 worth of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

The man was described as 40-50 years old, 5-foot-10 with a heavy build and a goatee. He has full sleeve tattoos, hand tattoos and neck tattoos, police said.

On multiple occasions, the man was seen wearing a black-and-white striped hooded sweatshirt and dark pants with black-and-white Adidas tennis shoes, according to authorities.

The woman is 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-6 with a heavy build and long black hair.

The suspects’ vehicle was described as a white 2011-2014 Chevrolet Silverado with an extended cab and a black bed cover, according to officials.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at 619-956-4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.

Crime Stoppers has released the following photos and information of the suspects:

