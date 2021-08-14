Autism Society San Diego is hosting a talent competition called Autism’s Got Talent





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Autism Society of San Diego is holding “Autism’s Got Talent,” to allow San Diegans with autism the chance to show off their capabilities while also raising funds for the Autism Society San Diego.

The event is already going but the final round ends on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. with the Southern California Autism’s Got Talent Champion announced on Aug. 18.

Alyssa Label, Event Committee Member, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego to discuss details of the event.

The competition has brought forth local pianists, comedians, and stop-motion-video-makers, to egg salad connoisseurs.

To make a $5 donation and cast your vote visit www.autismsgottalent.us.launchpad6.com/contest2021