Autism’s Got Talent Live features local talents

DEL MAR FAIRGROUNDS (KUSI) – Autism Society of San Diego is holding an event, Autism’s Got Talent Live, on April 17 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds at the Mainly Mozart stage (enter from Solana Gate on Via De La Valle).

The event will look like a drive-in style outdoor concert featuring local talents who land somewhere on the autism spectrum.

Tailgate fans will love this event as many attendees are welcome to watch from their cars.

Benefits will go to the Autism Society of San Diego’s 2021 programs.

The location of this event is 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar, CA 92014.

Online tickets are sold out, but still available at the location.