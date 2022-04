Autistic teen missing in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (KUSI) – Deputies asked for the publics help Monday to find a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Spring Valley.

Jonathan Ramirez, 13, was last seen in the 10800 block on Jamacha Boulevard, near Doubletree Road, wearing a black shirt and blue shorts, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said Ramirez has autism. Ramirez is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs about 168 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts, call 911.