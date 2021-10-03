Auto Fest 2021 kicks off in Ramona next Sunday, Oct. 10

KEARNY MESA (KUSI) – The Auto Fest 2021 is coming back to Ramona on Oct. 10.

KUSI’s Auto Expert Dave Stall and Charger Steve joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to show off their rides and discuss details of the event.

The event is free to spectators and anyone can enter their rides as the festival is open to all make, model, and years.

If you’d like to show off your ride, register your vehicle at carshowcalifornia.com.

The car show will close down SR-67, but nearby shops, cafes, and bars will remain open.