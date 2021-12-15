Automotive Expert Dave Stall takes us on a tour of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Automotive Expert, Dave Stall, about the 2021 Maserati Ghibli S Q4.

You can find this luxury vehicle on their website: www.maserati.com

Some specs on the Ghibli S Q4:

2021 Maserati Ghibli

Luxury car

4.6/5Kelley Blue Book

8.1/10CNET

MSRP: From $72,190

Horsepower: 345 to 580 hp

Curb weight: 3,990 to 4,341 lbs

Dimensions: 196″ L x 77″ W x 58″ H

MPG: Up to 17 city / 25 highway

Engine: 3.0 L V6, 3.8 L V8

Base $72,190

S $77,190

Gran Lusso $79,690

Pros

Expressive Italian styling

Sharp handling makes it fun to drive

Front seats are supportive and comfortable

Evocative exhaust note

Cons

Interior fit and finish lacks the refinement of rivals

Rear seat access is a bit tight

Limited dealer network