Automotive Expert Dave Stall takes us on a tour of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Paul Rudy talked with Automotive Expert, Dave Stall, about the 2021 Maserati Ghibli S Q4.
You can find this luxury vehicle on their website: www.maserati.com
Some specs on the Ghibli S Q4:
2021 Maserati Ghibli
Luxury car
4.6/5Kelley Blue Book
8.1/10CNET
MSRP: From $72,190
Horsepower: 345 to 580 hp
Curb weight: 3,990 to 4,341 lbs
Dimensions: 196″ L x 77″ W x 58″ H
MPG: Up to 17 city / 25 highway
Engine: 3.0 L V6, 3.8 L V8
Base $72,190
S $77,190
Gran Lusso $79,690
Pros
- Expressive Italian styling
- Sharp handling makes it fun to drive
- Front seats are supportive and comfortable
- Evocative exhaust note
Cons
- Interior fit and finish lacks the refinement of rivals
- Rear seat access is a bit tight
- Limited dealer network