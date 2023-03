Average family to lose $200 in assistance after end of COVID-19 emergency

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – California’s COVID-19 emergency ended at 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 28, stripping many Californians of aid they were allotted during the pandemic.

The federal government’s food program SNAP ended extra benefits, and now local food pantries and distribution centers are seeing the need for food assistance rise.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live with details.