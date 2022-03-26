Average price of gas hits $6 a gallon, growing support for gas tax holiday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The State’s gas tax remains in place despite another attempt from state assembly republicans to suspend the . 51 cent-per-gallon charge.

Democrats pulled every procedural stall tactic at their disposal to dodge a vote on giving Californians lower gas prices.

It seems they would have pulled the fire alarm and evacuated the building to avoid voting to suspend the gas tax.

The 31st consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to within one-tenth of a cent of $6 Friday, rising 1.8 cents to $5.999.

KUSI’s Dan Plante was out at a gas station in Ocean Beach recapping this gas prices, the politics, and gas suspensions.

San Diego-area drivers are paying 67.5 cents “more per gallon of gas than the most expensive area in Hawaii,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

On Good Evening San Diego, KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries talked with Jessica Millan Patterson, CA GOP Chair, about how Democrats once again refused to act on the overwhelmingly high gas prices.

She says “The majority party is more interested in giving away free money – buying votes – than they are in providing instant relief to California motorists at the gas pump.”