Average price of gas in San Diego has set records five of the past six days





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was unchanged Tuesday, remaining at $4.744 after rising 19 times in 22 days to a record high.

The average price rose 12 cents over the previous 22 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It was also unchanged Sunday.

The average price is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 12 cents higher than one month ago and $1.128 greater than one year ago.

On Good Morning San Diego, KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski talked with Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy about the rising record prices of gas.