Average San Diego County Gas Price decreases for first time in over a month





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest decrease since April 16, 2020, Thursday, dropping 1.9 cents to $5.989, one day after a 35-day streak of increases ended with a decrease of 1 cent.

The average price is eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, $1.142 higher than one month ago and $2.038 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dropped substantially since Friday, although they are still higher than they were a month ago,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“According to Oil Price Information Service, West Coast gasoline traders attributed the drop to the arrival of imported gasoline and gasoline components, easing concerns about supply. We should see further price drops at the pump as long as wholesale prices don’t swing upward again.”

The Average San Diego County Gas Price decreases for first time in over a month. But don't get too excited, the average price of a gallon of gas is $5.989.https://t.co/pOfXrgpzEc — KUSI News (@KUSINews) March 31, 2022