Average San Diego County gas price drops again

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped six-tenths of a cent Saturday for the second consecutive day to $3.218.

The average price is 1 cent less than one week ago and 42.1 cents lower than one year ago but 2 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 38.4 cents since the start of the year.

Gasoline prices in all three West Coast spot markets have dropped by more than 10 cents a gallon since Labor Day because of increased supply and sluggish demand, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, citing figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and Oil Price Information Service.

The lower demand combined with higher inventories contributed to the lower wholesale prices which could mean pump prices will drop soon, Spring said.