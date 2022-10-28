Average San Diego County gas price drops for 23rd consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 23rd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.6 cents to $5.645.

The average price has dropped 79 cents over the past 23 days, including 2.1 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a run of 32 increases in 33 days totaling $1.213.

The average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 23 and 17.6 cents less than one week ago and 39.8 cents lower than one month ago but $1.124 more than one year ago.

“This morning’s Los Angeles wholesale gasoline price is $1.86 below its all-time record on Sept. 27 and $1.40 below its Oct. 4 price, just before California announced it would allow early sales of winter blend gasoline and helped to end the supply crisis that caused record Southern California pump prices in September and October,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Gas station price averages have dropped by 75 to 90 cents from their record levels in most areas so far, so there should still be room for additional substantial price drops as long as wholesale prices don’t significantly increase.”

A run of 15 decreases in 16 days to the national average price totaling 16.3 cents ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent to $3.761. It is 5.9 cents less than one week ago and four-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago but 36.2 cents more than one year ago. It is $1.255 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14.