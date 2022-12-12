Average San Diego County gas price drops for 31st day in a row





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday, decreasing for the 31st consecutive day and 64th time in 68 days since rising to a record.

The average price dropped 2.5 cents Monday to $4.589, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has fallen $1.846 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, including 1.5 cents Sunday.

The average price is 23 cents less than one week ago, 90.5 cents lower than one month ago and 4.4 cents below what it was one year ago.

The primary reasons for the continuing dropping prices are “ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped for the 33rd consecutive day, falling 1.5 cents to $3.262. It is 14.1 cents less than one week ago, 52.1 cents lower than one month ago and 6.7 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 54.3 cents over the past 33 days, including 1.8 cents Sunday. It is $1.754 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.