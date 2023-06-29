Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops for Eighth Time in Nine Days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the eighth time in nine days, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.869.

The average price has dropped 3.9 cents over the past nine days, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped five consecutive days, was unchanged Monday, then resumed dropping the next day.

The average price is 3.1 cents less than one week ago, 2.4 cents lower than one month ago and $1.395 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.504 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the sixth consecutive day, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $3.549. It has dropped 3.5 cents over the past six days, including eight-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago, 3.3 cents lower than one month ago and $1.319 below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.467 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.