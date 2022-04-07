Average San Diego County gas price drops for ninth consecutive day, now $5.878





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the ninth consecutive day, decreasing 1.5 cents to $5.878.

The average price has dropped 14 cents over the past nine days, including 1.8 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The decreases follow a 35-day streak of increases totaling $1.274.

The average price is 11.1 cents less than one week ago but 49.5 cents more than one month ago and $1.907 higher than one year ago.

The top reason for the dropping prices is “that significant shipments of imported gasoline and gasoline ingredients have arrived in the state to ease supply concerns,” said Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

