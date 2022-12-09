Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Feb. 2





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 28th consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $4.654, its lowest amount since Feb. 2.

The average price has dropped 61 times in 65 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, falling $1.781, including 4.9 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 24 cents less than one week ago, 85 cents lower than one month ago but 1.7 cents more than one year ago.

“In coming days as long as current trends hold, we would expect every area of Southern California to drop below its cheapest prices of 2022, which were all reached in January and were generally between $4.60 and $4.70 a gallon,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“There has been an uptick in Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices in the last couple of days due to some reported refinery maintenance, but the wholesale price today is still 30 cents lower than its previous lowest point of 2022 in late January.”

Several gas stations in Southern California are now charging less than $4 a gallon, Shupe said.

The national average price dropped for the 30th consecutive day, decreasing 1.4 cents to $3.315. It is 13.3 cents less than one week ago, 49 cents lower than one month ago and 2.3 cents below one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 49 cents over the past 30 days, including 2.6 cents Thursday. It is $1.701 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.