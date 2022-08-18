Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 5

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 63rd time in 64 days since rising to a record, decreasing 2 cents to $5.307, its lowest amount since March 6.

The average price has decreased $1.066 since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 1.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.6 cents less than one week ago and 57.1 cents lower than one month ago, but 95 cents more than one year ago.

The average price dropped for 59 consecutive days, rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday and resumed declining Monday.

The national average price dropped for the 65th consecutive day since rising to a record, falling 1.2 cents to $3.931. It has dropped $1.085 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

The national average price is 5.9 cents less than one week ago and 59 cents lower than one month ago, but 75.1 cents more than one year ago.