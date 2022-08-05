Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since March 8





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Friday for the 51st consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.3 cents to $5.487, its lowest amount since March 8.

The average price has decreased 88.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 on June 15, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 11.2 cents less than one week ago and 71.3 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.139 more than one year ago.

“The last time gas prices dropped so steeply in a one-month period was from October to November 2012 after the state resolved a summer-blend gasoline supply crisis by allowing stations to begin selling winter blend a few weeks early,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“Even though average gas prices are now well above $5 a gallon in Southern California, most metro areas now have several stations priced under $5 a gallon.”

The national average price dropped for the 52nd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.6 cents to $4.113. It has dropped 90.3 cents since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

The national average price is 14.2 cents less than one week ago and 68.7 cents lower than one month ago, but 92.3 cents more than one year ago.