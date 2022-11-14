Average San Diego County Gas Price Drops To Lowest Amount Since Sept. 21

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Monday to its lowest amount since Sept. 21, decreasing seven-tenths of a cent to $5.478.

The average price has dropped 36 times in 40 days since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, decreasing 95 cents, including nine-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.3 cents less than one week ago and 67.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 85.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of six increases in seven days totaling 4 cents, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.773. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 13 cents lower than one month ago, but 36 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped 3.2 cents over the past five days, including seven-tenths of a cent Sunday. It is $1.243 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.