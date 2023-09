Average San Diego County gas price increases to $5.597

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County rose 2.4 cents overnight to $5.597.

San Diego County’s average price per gallon of gas has increased 48 of the last 52 days. AAA reports the average price has increased 64.8 cents during this time period.

Californians pay the most taxes per gallon in the United States.

The national average price per gallon is $3.858.