Average San Diego County gas price jumps to highest amount since 2012





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday to its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012, with further increases expected.

The average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $4.384, one day after increasing six-tenths of a cent, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 3.1 cents more than one month ago and $1.197 higher than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.157 since the start of the year because of higher oil prices and increased demand for gasoline following the end of pandemic-related restrictions.

San Diego County’s record gas price is $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

Furthermore, Californians voted themselves a gas tax increase that continues to rise each year.