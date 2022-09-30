Average San Diego County gas price nears record, increase 12.2 cents to $6.322





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 12.2 cents Friday to $6.322, moving within 5.1 cents of the record high of $6.373 set June 15.

The average price has risen 14 consecutive days and 27 of the past 28, increasing $1.10, including 15.7 cents Thursday, its largest increase since July 11, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is at its highest amount since June 21 and 75.2 cents more than one week ago, $1.082 higher than one month ago and $1.966 greater than one year ago.

The national average price rose for the 10th consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing 1.5 cents to $3.797. It has risen 12.3 cents over the past 10 days, including 1.7 cents Thursday.

The national average price is 10.8 cents more than one week ago and 60.8 cents higher than one year ago but 4.7 cents less than one month ago.

The national average price is $1.219 less than the record $5.016 set June 14.

California Democrats still refuse to suspend the state gas tax, which would provide immediate relief to taxpayers.

Since Monday, the average price per gallon of gas in San Diego County has risen 57.4 cents.

Monday, September 26th: 3.6 cent increase

Tuesday, September 27th: 11.6 cent increase

Wednesday, September 28th: 14.3 cent increase

Thursday, September 29th: 15.7 cent increase

Friday, September 30th: 12.2 cent increase.