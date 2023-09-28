Average San Diego County gas price now $6.209

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 22ndt time in 24 days, increasing 10.8 cents to $6.209.

Despite the insanely high prices, California Democrats have continually refused to do anything about it.

Most recently, they blocked a measure to immediately lower the price of gas by $1 per gallon, which was proposed by Republican State Senator Janet Nguyen.

Democrats, who claim to help low-income people, blame Saudi Arabia for the high prices. The problem with that theory is, the national average price per gallon of regular gasoline is only $3.835.

Republicans say it’s California’s gas tax, and green energy policies causing our refineries to go off market in recent years. Californians pay about $1.30 cents in taxes and fees for every single gallon of gasoline purchased.

With California’s cost-of-living already so high, many elected Republicans question why the Democrats still refuse to provide relief to working families.

RELATED STORY: California Senate Democrats reject measure to lower the price of gas by $1 per gallon