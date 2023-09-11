Average San Diego County gas price reaches $5.515

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego County rose to the highest amount since November 3, 2022.

Overnight, the average price per gallon increased just over 1 cent to $5.515.

San Diego County’s average price per gallon of gas has increased 45 of the last 49 days.

A few years ago, California voters approved a Proposition 6, which still increases the tax per gallon every few months. Opponents to this initiative claim the wording was misleading, while supporters believe the extra tax revenue would be used to “fix the roads.”