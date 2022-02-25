Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since 2019





SAN DIEGO (KUSI)- The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest daily increase since Oct. 2, 2019, Friday, increasing 2.9 cents to $4.812, its eighth record in 10 days.

The average price has risen 22 of the past 26 days, increasing 18.8 cents, including 2.7 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 7.2 cents more than one week ago, 19.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.137 greater than one year ago.

“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications and programs manager, said referring to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Also, this week’s U.S. Energy Information (Administration) report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure.”

California GOP Chairwoman, Jessica Millan Patterson, slammed liberal policies for the record high gas prices Thursday on KUSI’s Good Evening San Diego.