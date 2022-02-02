Average San Diego County gas price records largest increase since Nov. 13





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since Nov. 13 Wednesday, rising 1.8 cents to $4.645, its highest amount since Dec. 4.

The average price is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 1.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.208 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has risen four of the past six days, increasing 2.6 cents.