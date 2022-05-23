Average San Diego County gas price remains over $6 per gallon





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to a record $6.025, one day after increasing two-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 6.7 cents more than one week ago, 28.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.862 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent and reached a record high at $4.596.

“Tighter supply and increased demand have pushed pump prices higher,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, told City News Service on Sunday. “This supply/demand dynamic, combined with volatile crude prices, will likely keep upward pressure on pump prices.

“We don’t see any immediate relief in sight due to the global oil concerns exacerbated by the war between Russia and Ukraine and the increasing demand for gas as drivers prepare to take summer road trips beginning Memorial Day weekend.”