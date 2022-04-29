Average San Diego County gas price rises by largest amount since March 25

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday by the largest amount since March 25, increasing 1.6 cents to $5.756, one day after a run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents ended with an increase of 1 cent.

Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices rose substantially this week, stopping the drop in pump prices, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

The average price is 1.6 cents more than one week ago and $1.705 higher than one year ago but 26.2 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

To make matters worse, Democrat lawmakers in California want to increase our highest in the nation gas tax by several cents on July 1, 2022.

