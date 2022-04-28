Average San Diego County gas price rises by largest amount since March 26





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday by the largest amount since March 26, increasing 1 cent to $5.74, one day after dropping to its lowest amount since March 10.

The average price had dropped 23 of the previous 29 days, decreasing 28.8 cents, including a half-cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The run of dropping prices followed a 35- day streak of increases totaling $1.274 that pushed the average price to a record $6.018 March 29.

The average price is 1.2 cents less than one week ago and 27.5 cents lower than one month ago but $1.697 more than one year ago.