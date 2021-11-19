Average San Diego County gas price rises for 10th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Friday for the 10th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.654, its highest amount since Oct. 13, 2012.

The average price has increased 10.9 cents over the past 10 days, including a half-cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.8 cents more than one week ago, 20.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.504 greater than one year ago.

The average price is within 7.1 cents of matching San Diego County’s record high of $4.725 set on Oct. 8, 2012.

“Wholesale Los Angeles gasoline prices have backed off their highest levels of the year during the past week, but it appears gas stations are still catching up with the increases from last week caused by statewide supply issues and high oil prices that have since backed down a little,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.