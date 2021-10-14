Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the sixth consecutive day and 11th time in 12 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.398, its highest amount since Oct. 23, 2012.

The average price has risen 4.2 cents over the past 12 days, including a half-cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, was unchanged on Friday and resumed increasing on Saturday.

The average price is 1.4 cents more than one week ago, 5.1 cents higher than one month ago and $1.219 greater than one year ago.

“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50% and 60% of the price at the pump,” said Andrew Gross, a AAA public relations manager.

The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude for November delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange dropped 20 cents Wednesday to $80.44, one day after rising to its highest amount since 2014.