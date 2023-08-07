Average San Diego County gas price rises for 14th consecutive day to $5.135

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Monday for the 14th consecutive day, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $5.135.

The average price has increased 18.6 cents over the past 14 days, including a half-cent Sunday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 7.5 cents more than one week ago and 23.1 cents higher than one month ago but 30.2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.238 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price was unchanged at $3.829 one day after dropping two-tenths of a cent.

The national average price is 7.2 cents more than one week ago and 29.2 cents higher than one month ago but 24 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.187 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.