Average San Diego County gas price rises for 23rd consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 23rd consecutive day, increasing 1.5 cents to a record $5.82.

The average price has risen $1.076 during the streak, including 3.3 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 10.9 cents more than one week ago, $1.084 higher than one month ago and $1.912 greater than one year ago.

The price has risen 4.8 cents over the past two days after increasing by nine-tenths of a cent the previous two days.

The larger increase is because Los Angeles wholesale prices jumped this week after reports that the Torrance PBF refinery is having production problems. A March 6 power outage caused problems with a key unit that has not been restarted, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

“The restart delay was expected to last at least one week, according to traders, although the refinery declined to confirm that information to Oil Price Information Service,” Montgomery told City News Service.