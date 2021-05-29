Average San Diego County gas price rises for 28th time in 32 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the midst of Memorial Day Weekend the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight- tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.185, its highest amount since Oct. 10, 2019, one day after increasing seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 28 of the past 32 days, increasing 14.7 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has risen 117 of the past 129 days, increasing 84 cents, and 95.8 cents since the start of the year.

The average price is 2.4 cents higher than one week ago, 13.4 cents more than one month ago and $1.268 greater than one year ago.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.