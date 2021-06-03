Average San Diego County gas price rises for 32nd time in 37 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 32nd time in 37 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.196, its highest amount since Oct. 9, 2019.

The average price has increased 15.8 cents over the past 37 days, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.6 cents higher than one week ago, 11.7 cents more than one month ago and $1.25 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen 121 of the past 133 days, increasing 85.1 cents, and 96.9 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.