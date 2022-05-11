Average San Diego County gas price rises for eighth time in nine days





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the eighth time in nine days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.852, one day after rising 1.4 cents.

The average price has risen 6.7 cents over the past nine days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 5.6 cents more than one week ago, 3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.72 higher than one year ago but 16.6 cents lower than the record high of $6.018 set March 29.

The national average price rose 3 cents Wednesday to a record $4.404.

“The entire country is still experiencing price increases related to the European Union’s proposal to completely ban use of Russian petroleum products, but both oil prices and futures prices have cooled down in the last couple of days, so hopefully that will soon be reflected in prices at the pump,” Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California explained.

The record high gas prices come as an 8.3% inflation rate is released for April 2022, which is hitting low income Americans in the pocket book.