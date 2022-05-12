Average San Diego County gas price rises for ninth time in 10 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing a half-cent to $5.857, one day after rising four-tenths of a cent.

The average price has risen 7.2 cents over the past 10 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose six consecutive days, dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is 5 cents more than one week ago, 4.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.72 higher than one year ago. It is 16.1 cents less than the record high of $6.018 set March 29.

The national average price rose 1.4 cents Thursday to a record $4.418, erasing the previous record set Wednesday.