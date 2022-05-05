Average San Diego County gas price rises for seventh time in eight days





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the seventh time in eight days, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.807, one day after rising a half-cent.

The average price has increased 7.7 cents over the past eight days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose four consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The run of rising prices followed a run of 23 decreases in 29 days totaling 28.8 cents.

The average price is 6.7 cents more than one week ago and $1.716 higher than one year ago but 10.4 cents less than one month ago.