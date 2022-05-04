Average San Diego County gas price rises for sixth time in seven days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the sixth time in seven days, increasing a half-cent to $5.796, one day after rising 1.2 cents.

The average price has increased 6.6 cents over the past seven days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose four consecutive days, dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday and resumed increasing Tuesday.

The average price is $1.71 higher than one year ago but 13.6 cents less than one month ago.

Republican Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, has introduced a bill multiple times to suspend the state gas tax for a year, but Democrats have shut it down each time.

To make matters worse, California’s gas tax is set to increase again on July 1, 2022.

