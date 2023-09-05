Average San Diego County gas price rises to $5.392





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent Tuesday to $5.392, a day after it was at a record high for Labor Day for the third year in a row.

The averaged price dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 26.4 cents higher than one month ago and 14.1 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.043 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The previous Labor Day record was $5.251.

“According to Oil Price Information Service and the California Energy Commission, some of the state’s refineries are undergoing planned and unplanned maintenance right now and that is part of the reason that the state’s gasoline production dropped 18% last week from the previous week, resulting in continued upward pressure on gas prices,” Marie Montgomery, a public affairs specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California, told City News Service.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.811. a day after it increased one-tenth of cent. It is 1.2 cents less than one week ago and 2 cents lower than one month ago, but 2.5 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.205 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.