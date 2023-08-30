Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises to Highest Amount Since Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County resumed increasing Wednesday, rising seven-tenths of a cent to $5.371, one day after a 35-day streak of increases totaling 41.9 cents ended with a decrease of four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is at its highest amount since Nov. 18 and 2.8 cents more than one week ago, 32 cents higher than one month ago and 13.1 cents above what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped $1.064 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the third consecutive day following a 10-day streak of decreases totaling 5.7 cents, increasing four- tenths of a cent to $3.827. It has increased nine-tenths of a cent over the past three days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 1.7 cents lower than one year ago but 7.5 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.189 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.