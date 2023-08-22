Average San Diego County Gas Price Rises To Highest Amount Since Nov. 18

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the 29th consecutive day Tuesday, increasing 1.1 cents to $5.338, its highest amount since Nov. 18.

The average price has risen 38.9 cents over the past 29 days, including 1 cent Monday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the week before the streak started, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.7 cents more than one week ago, 38.7 cents higher than one month ago and 4.6 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.097 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the fifth consecutive day following a run of 26 increases in 30 days totaling 31.2 cents, dropping 1.1 cents to $3.854. It has dropped 2.1 cents over the past five days, including one-tenth of a cent Monday.

The national average price is eight-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and 4.7 cents lower than one year ago but 26.3 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.162 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.