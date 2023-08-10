Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 23, reaching $5.152





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 17th consecutive day, increasing eight-tenths of a cent to $5.152, its highest amount since Nov. 23.

The average price has increased 20.3 cents over the past 17 days, including six-tenths of a cent Wednesday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 22.9 cents higher than one month ago but 23.6 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.221 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.828, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. It is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 28.5 cents higher than one month ago but 18.2 cents less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.188 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

