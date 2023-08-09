Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 24, reaching $5.144





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Wednesday for the 16th consecutive day, increasing six-tenths of a cent to $5.144, its highest amount since Nov. 24.

The average price has increased 19.5 cents over the past 16 days, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago and 22.3 cents higher than one month ago but 26 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.229 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $3.825, its first increase since a 17-day streak of increases totaling 26.8 cents ended Saturday when it was unchanged. It decreased two-tenths of a cent Sunday and a half-cent Tuesday and was unchanged Saturday and Monday.

The national average price is 2.2 cents more than one week ago and 28.7 cents higher than one month ago but 20.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.191 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.