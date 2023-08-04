Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since Nov. 25





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The 11th consecutive increase pushed the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County to its highest amount since Nov. 25 Friday, $5.119.

The average price has increased 17 cents over the past 11 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Friday, after dropping 1.3 cents over the preceding week, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 10.4 cents more than one week ago and 22.3 cents higher than one month ago but 39.1 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.254 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

“According to Oil Price Information Service, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday that West Coast refineries have increased inventory at the same time that an increased amount of imported gasoline has arrived to bolster supply,” said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.

“As a result, Los Angeles wholesale gasoline prices have dipped significantly and that should reduce upward pressure on local pump prices fairly quickly if the wholesale trend holds.”

The national average price rose for the 17th consecutive day, increasing 1 cent to $3.831. It has increased 26.8 cents over the past 17 days, including 1.8 cents Thursday.

The national average is 9.9 cents more than one week ago and 30.2 cents higher than one month ago, but 30.8 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.185 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.