Average San Diego County gas price rises to highest amount since October 2012





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.9 cents Friday to $4.596, its highest amount since Oct. 16, 2012, one day after recording its largest daily increase since Feb. 25, 2.4 cents.

The average price is 4.8 cents more than one week ago, 20.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.45 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price appeared to have stabilized earlier in the week, rising one-tenth of a cent Sunday, remaining unchanged Monday and dropping one- tenth of a cent Tuesday.

The extremely high prices come as SANDAG and elected Democrats are pushing a mileage tax on San Diegans, hoping to tax people based on how much they drive.

KUSI’s Dan Plante snapped a picture of the prices in Coronado, California on Veterans Day (11/11/21), and they are well over $5 per gallon.

Gas prices in Coronado, California! pic.twitter.com/uagFCcoRb4 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) November 12, 2021