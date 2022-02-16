Average San Diego County gas price rises to record high

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1 cent Wednesday to a record high, $4.726.

The average price has risen 15 times in 16 days, increasing 10.2 cents, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 3.2 cents more than one week ago, 9.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.196 greater than one year ago.

The previous San Diego County record high was $4.725 set Oct. 8, 2012.