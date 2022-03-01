Average San Diego County gas price sets 12th record in 14 days

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose 1.4 cents Tuesday to $4.861, its 12th record in 14 days.

The average price has risen 26 of the past 29 days, increasing 23.7 cents, including a half-cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 11.7 cents more than one week ago, 23.4 cents higher than one month ago and $1.138 greater than one year ago.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

“Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”