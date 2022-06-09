Average San Diego County gas price sets record for 13th consecutive day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County Thursday set a record for the 13th consecutive day, rising 1.5 cents to $6.326, extending its streak of increases to 14 consecutive days.

The average price has risen 30.8 cents over the past 14 days, including 1.7 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19 cents higher than one week ago, 49.2 cents more than one month ago and $2.111 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.57 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 1.5 cents to $4.97, its 13th consecutive record and 17th in 18 days. It has increased 37.7 cents over the past 18 days, including 3.6 cents Wednesday.

California Democrats still refuse to suspend the state gas tax, which is set to increase on July 1.