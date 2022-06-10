Average San Diego County Gas Price Sets Record for 14th Consecutive Day





SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County set a record Friday for the 14th consecutive day, rising 2.7 cents to $6.353, extending its streak of increases to 15 consecutive days.

The average price has risen 33.5 cents over the past 15 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 17.9 cents higher than one week ago, 50.5 cents more than one month ago and $2.137 greater than one year ago.

The average price has risen $1.597 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Feb. 24 “sent shock waves through the oil market that have kept oil costs elevated,” said Andrew Gross, an AAA national public relations manager.

The trend is expected to continue, according to Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager

“Analysts are projecting significant increases in oil prices over the next year as Russian oil leaves Western markets,” Shupe said.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.

The national average price rose 1.6 cents to $4.986, its 14th consecutive record and 18th in 19 days. It has increased 39.3 cents over the past 19 days, including 1.5 cents Thursday.

The national average is 22.5 cents more than one week ago, 61.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.913 greater than one year ago.